NCU Alumni Federation raises over US$300,000 for students

KINGSTON, Jamaica — The Northern Caribbean University (NCU) Alumni Federation, the international alumni arm of NCU, says it has raised more than US$300,000 to establish a scholarship fund for NCU students who have been financially impacted by the COVID-19 pandemic.

The university said the funds were raised during its six-hour mediathon held on Sunday.

The event, which featured performances from a number of artistes, was broadcast live on NCU social media platforms as well as NCU FM and TV.

“With approximately US$325,000 collected and pledged during our launch event, it certainly gives an exhilarating feeling for us as the organisers,” federation president, Harold Clayton said.

“The overwhelming response from our donors and participants as well as the endorsements from a wide range of people with statements in support of student scholarship, gives clear evidence of the compelling reason and why we initiated this campaign,” he added.

According to a statement from NCU, Prime Minister Andrew Holness pledged $750,000 from his Positive Jamaica Foundation.

Meanwhile, Peter Bunting, Member of Parliament for Manchester Central, where the university is located, pledged an annual $1 million for two years, from his constituency fund.

In addition, the university said, Bunting matched the recommended alumni giving of US$1000 plus a monthly contribution of a specified amount.

“As we express sincere appreciation to all who contributed to this massive campaign launch, we are now inspired to press on to our goal and to raise over $1 million by July 31,” Clayton said.

“We now invite all friends and alumni to join us as a donor and fundraiser on our website: ncualumnifederation.com.”