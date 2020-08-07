NCU lecturer found dead in Manchester

MANCHESTER, Jamaica - Police here have launched an investigation into the murder of a Northern Caribbean University (NCU) lecturer who was found dead at his home in Sedbergh, Christiana this morning.

He is 62-year-old Dr Gordon Lightbourne, an associate professor in the Department of Biology, Chemistry and Environmental Sciences at NCU.

According to the police Corporate Communications Unit, Dr Lightbourne was found dead after his helper turned up at his residence sometime Friday morning but got no response from him after multiple calls to let her inside.

She then reportedly saw Dr Lightbourne on the floor through a window.

The police were called and upon their arrival his body was found lying in a pool of blood in his bathroom with multiple gunshot wounds.

Residents reportedly heard loud explosions three days ago but no report was made to the police.

Dr Lightbourne is said to have lived alone. He was instrumental in several of NCU's breakthroughs in research.

Kasey Williams