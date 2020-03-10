NCU moves classes online in wake of COVID-19

MANCHESTER, Jamaica— President of the Mandeville-based Northern Caribbean University (NCU) Dr Lincoln Edwards, Tuesday afternoon, announced that the institution in response to fears over the novel coronavirus will be offering more classes online.

Dr Edwards made the disclosure in addressing students and staff at an emergency meeting held in the institution's gymnatorium.

“We are working to offer more of our classes online… so that will allow, as the crisis deepens, you [students] to stay at home and continue your education,” he said.

Dr Edwards also announced the following measures being implemented by the university:

• Placement of hand sanitizers, alcohol in spray bottles, soap in restrooms and other areas on campus.

• Suspension of the issuing of cards at the gates.

• Suspension of traditional handshakes and hugging.

• Elderly to consider worshipping at home.

The university's announcement came hours after Jamaica confirmed its first case of the coronavirus.

Kasey Williams