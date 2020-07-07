NCU postpones graduation until December
KINGSTON, Jamaica — Northern Caribbean University (NCU) says commencement exercises for 2020 have been pushed back to December in the wake of COVID-19.
The three-day event was previously scheduled for August 7 to 9 on the university's main campus. The new dates are December 11 to 13.
The university told OBSERVER ONLINE that is it planning for a face-to-face event, but is prepared to scale things back to a one-day virtual event on December 13 if conditions continue to be deemed unsafe.
