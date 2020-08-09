NCU president wants urgent crime solution following lecturer's murder

MANCHESTER, Jamaica — President of the Mandeville-based Northern Caribbean University (NCU) Dr Lincoln Edwards has issued a call for an urgent solution to Jamaica's crime problem, as he gave tribute following the murder of 62-year-old science lecturer Dr Gordon Lightbourn.

“Dr Lightbourn's tragic and untimely demise highlights the unacceptable level of crime and violence in the society, even amidst the COVID19 pandemic. We call on the authorities and all who desire to lead this nation, to urgently find a solution to this great and appalling malady we call crime,” Edwards said in a statement.

“Failure to do so will render all of our efforts towards growth and development, in vain, and doom our nation to the increasing levels of corruption and stagnation. After 58 years of independence, surely, we are mature enough to tame this monster of crime and offer a more hopeful future for the citizens of this country,” he added.

Lightbourn served as an associate professor in the Department of Biology, Chemistry, and Environmental Science at NCU.

Edwards lauded Lightbourn's work in tissue culture and the production of potato seedlings.

“His expertise and work in the area of tissue culture was well known nationally. He was a vital part of the national drive for self-sufficiency in the production of Irish potato and took seriously his role of producing Irish potato seedlings in the lab, for distribution to farmers in Central Jamaica,” Edwards said.

Lightbourn was found dead at his home in Sedburgh, Christiana on Friday morning.

According to the constabulary's Corporate Communications Unit, he was found after his helper turned up at his residence but got no response from him after multiple calls to let her inside.

She then reportedly saw Lightbourn on the floor through a window.

The police were called and upon their arrival his body was found lying in a pool of blood in his bathroom with multiple gunshot wounds.

Residents reportedly heard loud explosions three days ago, but no report was made to the police.

Kasey Williams