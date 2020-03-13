NCU suspends on-campus classes until March 30

KINGSTON, Jamaica — Northern Caribbean University (NCU) has announced the suspension of “face-to-face” classes on all its campus effective March 16, to reopen on Monday March 30, 2020 in response to the onset of COVID-19 in Jamaica.

NCU said, however, starting Wednesday March 18, lecturers will interact with students using a variety of online instructional modalities to set and receive assignments, provide course outlines and engage in other learning activities.

Students without access to the Internet at home will be allowed to use the WiFi and laboratory facilities available on all campuses.

The university said that during the two-week period administrative staff will continue to attend work on all campuses and several facilities will remain in operation including the library, cafeteria and dorms, during which the administration will ensure that adequate sanitisation material is put in place.