NCU suspends on-campus classes until March 30
KINGSTON, Jamaica — Northern Caribbean University (NCU) has announced the suspension of “face-to-face” classes on all its campus effective March 16, to reopen on Monday March 30, 2020 in response to the onset of COVID-19 in Jamaica.
NCU said, however, starting Wednesday March 18, lecturers will interact with students using a variety of online instructional modalities to set and receive assignments, provide course outlines and engage in other learning activities.
Students without access to the Internet at home will be allowed to use the WiFi and laboratory facilities available on all campuses.
The university said that during the two-week period administrative staff will continue to attend work on all campuses and several facilities will remain in operation including the library, cafeteria and dorms, during which the administration will ensure that adequate sanitisation material is put in place.
Now you can read the Jamaica Observer ePaper anytime, anywhere. The Jamaica Observer ePaper is available to you at home or at work, and is the same edition as the printed copy available at http://bit.ly/epaperlive
ADVERTISEMENT
POST A COMMENT
HOUSE RULES
1. We welcome reader comments on the top stories of the day. Some comments may be republished on the website or in the newspaper ï¿½ email addresses will not be published.
2. Please understand that comments are moderated and it is not always possible to publish all that have been submitted. We will, however, try to publish comments that are representative of all received.
3. We ask that comments are civil and free of libellous or hateful material. Also please stick to the topic under discussion.
4. Please do not write in block capitals since this makes your comment hard to read.
5. Please don't use the comments to advertise. However, our advertising department can be more than accommodating if emailed: advertising@jamaicaobserver.com.
6. If readers wish to report offensive comments, suggest a correction or share a story then please email: community@jamaicaobserver.com.
7. Lastly, read our Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy