NDM concerned about social distancing breaches during campaigning

KINGSTON, Jamaica — The National Democratic Movement (NDM) has expressed several concerns, including the fact that general elections are being held in a pandemic, and that there have been reported breaches of social distancing guidelines by both major political parties.

“Jamaica and the world are in the midst of a dangerous pandemic which threatens the lives and livelihood of our people, [and we fear that] being exposed to the traditional campaign activities and voting lines could cause a further spike of COVID-19, which could stall the recovery of the economy at a very critical time,” the NDM said in a news release today.

The movement expressed alarm at the reported breaches seen by candidates and their supporters on the campaign trail, and, “as seen on Nomination Day, it was the same old, same old-style indiscipline... [with] candidates and supporters blatantly breaching Government's social distancing protocols in the presence of the police”.

“The NDM deems the actions of the Jamaica Labour Party and People's National Party to be self-serving and reckless and is of the view that they have not learnt anything from the experience emanating from recently held general elections in Trinidad and Tobago,” the release said.

Meanwhile, the NDM is imploring Jamaicans to take extreme precautions to protect their lives and that of their loved ones, and urged all Jamaicans to wear masks, keep their hands clean, and maintain social distancing protocols, including avoiding crowded political gatherings.