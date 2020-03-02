NEPA appealing for help to catch crocodile killers
KINGSTON, Jamaica — The National Environment and Planning Agency (NEPA) says it has commenced its investigation and coordination with its partner agencies to find the perpetrators in a series of videos and photographs depicting the killing of a crocodile on a fishing beach.
“We are deeply disturbed by this cruel and unprovoked attack on this protected animal and are appealing to the public to assist in identifying and prosecuting the men seen in this video,” Fauna Coordinator Ricardo Miller said.
“This is a significant setback in the conservation of this endangered species,” he added.
Crocodiles are one of Jamaica's many endangered animal species and are protected under law.
NEPA noted that it is an offence under the Wild Life Protection Act to possess, hunt, kill, capture or wilfully molest a crocodile.
Individuals found guilty of the offence may be charged a maximum fine of $100,000 or face one year imprisonment, the agency reminded.
NEPA further urged the public to call the agency at 876-754-7540 or toll-free at 888-991-5005 to provide information on this incident. Individuals may also call 119 or make a report to the nearest police station.
