NEPA investigates fish kill in the Kingston Harbour
KINGSTON, Jamaica — The National Environment and Planning Agency (NEPA) is currently investigating a reported fish kill that occurred in the vicinity of Jamaica Aggregate in Kingston Harbour, extending to the Carib Cement Company Limited area.
NEPA said a joint technical team from the Veterinary Services Division and the agency was deployed to investigate the report.
Noting that samples were collected to determine the cause and source of the incident, NEPA said it is awaiting the outcome of a laboratory analysis and will provide further updates in the coming days.
Meanwhile, the agency is advising the public not to collect the dead fish for consumption or use the water in the area.
