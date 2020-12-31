NEPA investigating viral video with dead crocodile

KINGSTON, Jamaica — The National Environment and Planning Agency says a video shared via social media yesterday displaying a dead crocodile about to be cooked is now being investigated.

In a series of tweets today, the NEPA said, “The National Environment and Planning Agency is appalled by this video and wants the public to know that the matter is being investigated. The perpetrators when caught will be brought to justice.”

The agency reiterated that it is an offence to hunt, kill, capture or wilfully molest crocodiles.

“They (crocodiles) are protected under the Wild Life Protection Act as they are classified as endangered. Persons found guilty may be fined $100,000 or face one-year imprisonment,” the NEPA said.