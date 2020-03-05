NEPA offers reward for information on crocodile killers
KINGSTON, Jamaica — The National Environment and Planning Agency (NEPA) says it is offering a reward for information that will assist in the arrest and charge of the men seen on video last week killing a crocodile.
In a statement today, NEPA said it has been working with the Jamaica Constabulary Force (JCF) to investigate the incident and find the men responsible for the gruesome act.
“The public is implored to offer tips and other information which can help in locating these men,” the agency said.
Legal and Enforcement Division Director at NEPA, Morjorn Wallock, said the actions of the men were a breach of the Wild Life Protection Act.
Under the Act, people caught hunting, capturing or wilfully molesting the crocodile, which is an endangered species, can be fined a maximum of $100,000 or face one year imprisonment.
“NEPA and the JCF cannot prosecute the matter without the support of members of the public who may have information about what happened. Talking about the matter on social media and circulating the video is a good start. Action, however, requires, among other things, the person who made the video to come forward and share the formation with NEPA and/or the JCF,” Wallock said.
Persons with information are encouraged to call NEPA at 876-552-1012 or email morjorn.wallock@nepa.gov.jm.
