NEPA partners with UWI to restore Winns Morass in Trelawny

KINGSTON, Jamaica — The National Environment and Planning Agency (NEPA) has partnered with the University of the West Indies, Discovery Bay Marine Lab (UWI DBML) and volunteers from Royal Green Team to plant approximately 450 mangrove saplings and 100 mangrove seedlings at Winns Morass in Falmouth, Trelawny.

The activity was in commemoration of World Wetlands Day, celebrated annually on February 2, NEPA said in a statement

With continuous monitoring, it is expected the site will return to being a functional mangrove forest in 5-10 years, NEPA said.

Monique Curtis, acting manager, Ecosystems Management Branch, NEPA, explained that, “prior to the planting of seedlings, extensive work was carried out in the area to restore the hydrology (water conditions) of the site. This work involved the use of heavy machinery to remove over 100 truckloads of material that was previously used to reclaim the area.”

She noted that, “prior to restoration works, which involved planting saplings in areas where mangroves previously existed, there was the need for an understanding of what caused the environmental change that had resulted in the loss of the mangroves. Once this was addressed, corrective measures were implemented.”

The UWI DBML's role in the project involved conducting studies to guide the work that culminated with the mangrove planting activities.

“The conservation and restoration efforts are extremely important and timely for Falmouth. We gathered the relevant topography, hydrology and anecdotal information, which were used to create a restoration plan for the site. The UWI DBML will continue to document the progress and changes in the restoration site over the next decade,” Chief Scientific Officer, DBML Camilo Trench said.

World Wetlands Day 2020 commemoration activities continue today, Friday, February 7, at the Mason River Protected Area and Ramsar Site in McNie, Clarendon. The site, managed by the Institute of Jamaica is recognised as Jamaica's only inland wetland.