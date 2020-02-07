NEPA partners with UWI to restore Winns Morass in Trelawny
KINGSTON, Jamaica — The National Environment and Planning Agency (NEPA) has partnered with the University of the West Indies, Discovery Bay Marine Lab (UWI DBML) and volunteers from Royal Green Team to plant approximately 450 mangrove saplings and 100 mangrove seedlings at Winns Morass in Falmouth, Trelawny.
The activity was in commemoration of World Wetlands Day, celebrated annually on February 2, NEPA said in a statement
With continuous monitoring, it is expected the site will return to being a functional mangrove forest in 5-10 years, NEPA said.
Monique Curtis, acting manager, Ecosystems Management Branch, NEPA, explained that, “prior to the planting of seedlings, extensive work was carried out in the area to restore the hydrology (water conditions) of the site. This work involved the use of heavy machinery to remove over 100 truckloads of material that was previously used to reclaim the area.”
She noted that, “prior to restoration works, which involved planting saplings in areas where mangroves previously existed, there was the need for an understanding of what caused the environmental change that had resulted in the loss of the mangroves. Once this was addressed, corrective measures were implemented.”
The UWI DBML's role in the project involved conducting studies to guide the work that culminated with the mangrove planting activities.
“The conservation and restoration efforts are extremely important and timely for Falmouth. We gathered the relevant topography, hydrology and anecdotal information, which were used to create a restoration plan for the site. The UWI DBML will continue to document the progress and changes in the restoration site over the next decade,” Chief Scientific Officer, DBML Camilo Trench said.
World Wetlands Day 2020 commemoration activities continue today, Friday, February 7, at the Mason River Protected Area and Ramsar Site in McNie, Clarendon. The site, managed by the Institute of Jamaica is recognised as Jamaica's only inland wetland.
Now you can read the Jamaica Observer ePaper anytime, anywhere. The Jamaica Observer ePaper is available to you at home or at work, and is the same edition as the printed copy available at http://bit.ly/epaperlive
ADVERTISEMENT
POST A COMMENT
HOUSE RULES
1. We welcome reader comments on the top stories of the day. Some comments may be republished on the website or in the newspaper ï¿½ email addresses will not be published.
2. Please understand that comments are moderated and it is not always possible to publish all that have been submitted. We will, however, try to publish comments that are representative of all received.
3. We ask that comments are civil and free of libellous or hateful material. Also please stick to the topic under discussion.
4. Please do not write in block capitals since this makes your comment hard to read.
5. Please don't use the comments to advertise. However, our advertising department can be more than accommodating if emailed: advertising@jamaicaobserver.com.
6. If readers wish to report offensive comments, suggest a correction or share a story then please email: community@jamaicaobserver.com.
7. Lastly, read our Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy