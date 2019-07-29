NEPA probes discolouration of Outram River in St Mary

KINGSTON, Jamaica — The National Environment and Planning Agency (NEPA) is currently investigating reports of a 'reddish-pink' discolouration of the Outram River that runs through Port Maria in St Mary.

NEPA said it visited the site along with the St Mary Municipal Corporation and the St Mary Health Department last Thursday July 25.

The agency said the team investigated the possible sources of the discolouration and completed 'ground thruthing' activities along the corridors of the river aimed at identifying possible man-made influences on the river.

NEPA's Senior Manager in Environmental Management Richard Nelson explained in a release that, “during the investigation it was noted that the mouth of the river was blocked off from the sea and that there was very little flow of water in the upper sections of the river.

“A 'reddish-pink discolouration containing suspended matter was observed. This discoloration had a distinct odour of hydrogen sulphide. In addition, on-site water quality measurements were taken and samples collected and sent for laboratory analysis at two laboratories.

Based on the on-site measurements, the strong odour of hydrogen sulphide and the 'reddish-pink' colouration of the water, the Agency's tentative conclusion is that the discolouration is due to an algal bloom known as 'red tide'.”

NEPA said it now awaits the outcome of the its laboratory analysis and that of the Centre for Marines Sciences, University of the West Indies.

It said it will also continue to work with the St Mary Municipal Corporation and the Water Resources Authority, should corrective measures based on the results of the analysis becomes necessary.