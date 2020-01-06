NEPA reminds of fees due
KINGSTON, Jamaica — National Environment and Planning Agency (NEPA) is reminding licensees that under the Wastewater and Sludge Regulations 2013, annual discharge reports and fees for 2019 will become due on or before April 30 of this year.
NEPA added that pollutant release and transfer reports for these facilities are also due on or before May 31, 2020.
The agency further noted that all licence renewals are to be submitted six months prior to the expiration date.
NEPA said the requirements for renewals are payment of discharge fees for all previous calendar years and submission of all monitoring and annual reports for all years of operations.
It added that applications for renewal of licences to operate treatment plant and discharge treated effluent (form two) must be completed and submitted together with the renewal fee of $40,000 per licence, no less than six months prior to the date of renewal of the licence.
NEPA said submission after the six months period will attract a renewal fee of $50,000 per licence.
The agency said after the expiration date, applications submitted will be processed as new licences.
Now you can read the Jamaica Observer ePaper anytime, anywhere. The Jamaica Observer ePaper is available to you at home or at work, and is the same edition as the printed copy available at http://bit.ly/epaperlive
ADVERTISEMENT
POST A COMMENT
HOUSE RULES
1. We welcome reader comments on the top stories of the day. Some comments may be republished on the website or in the newspaper ï¿½ email addresses will not be published.
2. Please understand that comments are moderated and it is not always possible to publish all that have been submitted. We will, however, try to publish comments that are representative of all received.
3. We ask that comments are civil and free of libellous or hateful material. Also please stick to the topic under discussion.
4. Please do not write in block capitals since this makes your comment hard to read.
5. Please don't use the comments to advertise. However, our advertising department can be more than accommodating if emailed: advertising@jamaicaobserver.com.
6. If readers wish to report offensive comments, suggest a correction or share a story then please email: community@jamaicaobserver.com.
7. Lastly, read our Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy