NEPA reminds of fees due

KINGSTON, Jamaica — National Environment and Planning Agency (NEPA) is reminding licensees that under the Wastewater and Sludge Regulations 2013, annual discharge reports and fees for 2019 will become due on or before April 30 of this year.

NEPA added that pollutant release and transfer reports for these facilities are also due on or before May 31, 2020.

The agency further noted that all licence renewals are to be submitted six months prior to the expiration date.

NEPA said the requirements for renewals are payment of discharge fees for all previous calendar years and submission of all monitoring and annual reports for all years of operations.

It added that applications for renewal of licences to operate treatment plant and discharge treated effluent (form two) must be completed and submitted together with the renewal fee of $40,000 per licence, no less than six months prior to the date of renewal of the licence.

NEPA said submission after the six months period will attract a renewal fee of $50,000 per licence.

The agency said after the expiration date, applications submitted will be processed as new licences.