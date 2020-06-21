NEPA to host town hall on Montego Bay perimeter road

KINGSTON, Jamaica — The National Environmental and Planning Agency (NEPA) says it will be hosting a virtual town hall with the National Road Operating and Constructing Company (NROCC) to discuss the environment impact assessment for the proposed Montego Bay perimeter road.

According to NEPA, the town hall, which takes place on Tuesday, June 23, will be broadcast live on Jamaica News Network (JNN) and live streamed on Instagram, Facebook and YouTube.

The multi-billion dollar project will see the construction of a 15-kilometre four-lane carriageway from Ironshore to Bogue in Montego Bay. The project will also include the rehabilitation and improvement of some intersections within the city.

The goal is to reduce congestion by creating a safe and reliable alternative route for motorists travelling across the city.