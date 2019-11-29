NEPA warns against provoking crocodiles

KINGSTON, Jamaica— The National Environment and Planning Agency (NEPA) is warning members of the public not to provoke crocodiles.

NEPA issued the reminder yesterday on Twitter as a response to a video recording of a man luring a crocodile with a bottle containing some unknown content.

The video caption suggests that the incident took place in Portmore, St Catherine.

The agency cautioned that crocodiles will become defensive if cornered or attacked.

It also reminded the public that individuals found guilty of possessing, hunting, killing, capturing or willfully molesting the creature may be charged a maximum fine of $100,000 or face one-year imprisonment.

NEPA's warning comes after it issued an advisory on November 18 urging the public to exercise caution in the Hellshire area of St Catherine following reports of an incident involving swimmers and a crocodile.