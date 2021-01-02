NERHA chairman Tyrone Robinson dies from COVID in Miami

KINGSTON, Jamaica - Chairman of the North East Regional Health Authority (NERHA) Tyrone Robinson passed away in Miami, Florida last night from COVID-19 complications.

“It is with shock and great sadness that I learnt of Tyrone's passing,” Health and Wellness Minister Dr Christopher Tufton told OBSERVER ONLINE a short while ago.

“Tyrone made a huge contribution to public health and we will miss him. Our condolences to his family, friends and colleagues.”

Word reaching OBSERVER ONLINE is that Robinson took his mother to Miami and apparently contracted COVID-19 there.

His passing will be a heavy blow to the ruling Jamaica Labour Party as he was one of its key operatives in St Ann, particularly the St Ann North Eastern constituency, for the last 20 years.

Last year, after the passing of that constituency's longtime parliamentary representative Shahine Robinson, he was tipped to replace her.