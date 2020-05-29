NERHA gets $400,000 donation to aid COVID-19 fight
NERHA gets $400,000 donation to aid COVID-19 fightKINGSTON, Jamaica — Massy Gas Product Limited (Gas Pro) has donated $400,000 to the North East Regional Health Authority (NERHA) to aid in the fight against the COVID-19 pandemic.
The company said the donation came as the health region continues to screen, assess, diagnose and treat patients in the face of the novel coronavirus.
According to Gas Pro, the donation will be used to purchase personal protective equipment (PPE) such as masks, face shields, gowns, gloves and cover shoes that will be distributed primarily to the St Ann's Bay and Annotto Bay hospitals.
Chief Executive Officer of Massy Gas Product, Rohan Ambersley, made the handover to representatives from the St Ann's Bay Regional Hospital and NERHA.
“Gas Pro is always ready to help our partners, customers and clients, but we were particularly heartened to see that the St Ann's Bay Hospital treated the first recovered patient,” Ambersley said.
“We are happy to build on our relationship with NERHA and strengthen the health region with resources as we mitigate the threats of COVID-19,” he added.
Chief Executive Officer at St Ann's Bay Regional Hospital, Dennis Morgan, who was present at the handover said: “This donation will save lives. These PPE are not only necessary they are critical, essential to both staff and clients. So any assistance we get from any entity, but in this instance from Gas Pro is welcomed and very much appreciated”.
“With the increased usage pattern in this time of COVID, it is safe to say that the donation from Gas Pro will be used to purchase a substantive amount of PPE for the staff and patients,” he added.
