NHF donates $40m for interventional suite at University Hospital
KINGSTON, Jamaica — The National Health Fund (NHF) has contributed $40 million to the development of an interventional suite at the University Hospital of the West Indies, Kingston.
The fund said the suite comprises of a state of the art equipment to provide treatment for heart diseases, as well as interventional radiology procedures. “As a result, this will enable the hospital to improve the quality of care and patient outcomes,” it said.
During the official opening ceremony of the interventional suite at the hospital yesterday, Chief Executive Officer of the NHF, Everton Anderson said the agency was pleased to partner with the CHASE Fund in its development.
“We are also very pleased to be a part of the Ministry of Health and Wellness' infrastructure to make public health care better. Currently, there are over 800,000 Jamaicans enrolled on the NHF card programme, with 146,000 persons affected by vascular illnesses and as such, this is a most relevant project,” said Anderson.
The facility has boosted the University's capacity to efficiently diagnose and treat patients who suffer from various heart conditions, such as coronary artery diseases, heart valve diseases among others.
Since 2004, the NHF said it has funded approximately 740 health projects across the island totalling $18 billion.
“We are willing and able to support projects that add value, as well as commit to partnerships that improve the sector and this one has led to a good outcome,” he added.
The multi-disciplinary suite will serve an estimated 1000 patients per year, across all socioeconomic groups in Jamaica.
Now you can read the Jamaica Observer ePaper anytime, anywhere. The Jamaica Observer ePaper is available to you at home or at work, and is the same edition as the printed copy available at http://bit.ly/epaperlive
ADVERTISEMENT
POST A COMMENT
HOUSE RULES
1. We welcome reader comments on the top stories of the day. Some comments may be republished on the website or in the newspaper ï¿½ email addresses will not be published.
2. Please understand that comments are moderated and it is not always possible to publish all that have been submitted. We will, however, try to publish comments that are representative of all received.
3. We ask that comments are civil and free of libellous or hateful material. Also please stick to the topic under discussion.
4. Please do not write in block capitals since this makes your comment hard to read.
5. Please don't use the comments to advertise. However, our advertising department can be more than accommodating if emailed: advertising@jamaicaobserver.com.
6. If readers wish to report offensive comments, suggest a correction or share a story then please email: community@jamaicaobserver.com.
7. Lastly, read our Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy