NHF donates $40m for interventional suite at University Hospital

KINGSTON, Jamaica — The National Health Fund (NHF) has contributed $40 million to the development of an interventional suite at the University Hospital of the West Indies, Kingston.

The fund said the suite comprises of a state of the art equipment to provide treatment for heart diseases, as well as interventional radiology procedures. “As a result, this will enable the hospital to improve the quality of care and patient outcomes,” it said.

During the official opening ceremony of the interventional suite at the hospital yesterday, Chief Executive Officer of the NHF, Everton Anderson said the agency was pleased to partner with the CHASE Fund in its development.

“We are also very pleased to be a part of the Ministry of Health and Wellness' infrastructure to make public health care better. Currently, there are over 800,000 Jamaicans enrolled on the NHF card programme, with 146,000 persons affected by vascular illnesses and as such, this is a most relevant project,” said Anderson.

The facility has boosted the University's capacity to efficiently diagnose and treat patients who suffer from various heart conditions, such as coronary artery diseases, heart valve diseases among others.

Since 2004, the NHF said it has funded approximately 740 health projects across the island totalling $18 billion.

“We are willing and able to support projects that add value, as well as commit to partnerships that improve the sector and this one has led to a good outcome,” he added.

The multi-disciplinary suite will serve an estimated 1000 patients per year, across all socioeconomic groups in Jamaica.