NHF extends arrangements for increased access to medications

KINGSTON, Jamaica — The National Health Fund (NHF) says it has extended the special arrangements for an early refill and increased supply of medications to its beneficiaries until July 31.

The NHF said this is in order to minimise interactions and public gatherings in light of the coronavirus pandemic.

“Both NHF cardholders as well as Jamaica Drug for the Elderly Programme (JADEP) beneficiaries will be able to fill their prescriptions earlier, from day 15 instead of the usual 26th day of their month's supply. Additionally, JADEP beneficiaries will continue to access up to 60 days' supply of their medications, up from their usual 30 days' supply,” the NHF said in a statement.

The organisation said these increased provisions were first offered in March as a response to the COVID-19 crisis in Jamaica.

CEO of NHF, Everton Anderson, said “it is important that we continue to respond to the needs of our clients, as older persons and persons with underlying conditions are most susceptible to complications from COVID-19, and, therefore, a further extension is required to limit visits outside of their homes to reduce their risks.”

The fund, which also has responsibility for the delivery of pharmacy services in the public sector at Drug Serv pharmacies, also introduced a home delivery service for patients 65 years and older.

The NHF said the service has been well received by the seniors and has contributed to a reduction of the numbers of people gathering in public pharmacies.