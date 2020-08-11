NHF filling prescriptions in quarantined communities
KINGSTON, Jamaica— The National Health Fund (NHF) says a team comprising pharmacists and pharmacy technicians has been filling prescriptions for the residents of the quarantined areas of Clarendon and St Thomas.
In a statement today, CEO of the NHF, Everton Anderson, said “the NHF team has filled a total of 82 prescriptions since the announcements that both communities will be placed under quarantine”.
“On Saturday, August 8, we filled 38 prescriptions in the three communities in St Thomas while 14 prescriptions were filled in Clarendon. On Tuesday, August 11, 2020, the team went back to Clarendon and filled 30 more prescriptions. We will continue to do so based on the needs of the residents,” he added.
According to the NHF, the mobile pharmacy is scheduled to make stops in St Thomas on Wednesday and Saturday
The times are as follows:
• Mini square in Bamboo River at 11:00 am.
• Church Corner beside the ice factory at 12:30 pm.
• Top of the hill in Summit at 2:00 pm.
The NHF also reminded residents that they can submit their prescriptions using the Quick Prescript Mobile App.
