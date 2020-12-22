NHT contributions refund application available online only

KINGSTON, Jamaica — The National Housing Trust (NHT) says effective January 2021, applications for contributions refund will only be accessible online.

“As we continue to prioritise the safety of our staff and customers, we will no-longer be accepting applications in-person, at any of our locations,” the agency said in a statement

Customers will be able to apply for their refunds via the NHT's website www.nht.gov.jm, and its mobile app, 'NHT Online', which is available in both the Google Play Store and the App Store.

The NHT also encouraged customers with queries to use the 'webchat' feature on its website or via social media channels; via email at wecare@nht.gov.jm or through calling customer contact centre at 876-929-6500 or 888-225-5648.