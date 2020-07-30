NHT employee killed during attempted robbery

KINGSTON, Jamaica — An employee at the National Housing Trust (NHT) was shot dead last evening during what the police believe was an attempted robbery.

Dead is 45-year-old Michael Samuels, otherwise called 'Spice', a customer service representative at NHT.

Reports are that Samuels was watering plants at his home when he was pounced upon by a lone gunman on foot who opened fire hitting him multiple times.

The gunman reportedly escaped in a waiting motor vehicle.

The police were summoned and Samuels was found lying on the roadway, suffering from gunshot wounds.

He was taken to the Spanish Town Hospital where he was pronounced dead on arrival.

This is the second death at NHT in a week. A senior general manager died in St Thomas last Friday from a suspected heart attack.