NHT management rejects union claims as workers stay off the job a 2nd day

KINGSTON, Jamaica — The management of the National Housing Trust (NHT) has indicated that its offices are open for business as usual despite some supervisory and managerial staff staying off the job for a second day.

According to the Trust, it has not been formally notified by any union representing any category of staff of an industrial action.

“Media reports have indicated that some employees are restive due to changes being made in the NHT's Human Capital Management Department.

“The NHT wishes to state that the changes being made are with a view to improve the service delivery and overall operational efficiency of the department. In addition, no employee has been negatively impacted by the changes and there will be no displacement as a result of the developments,” the Trust said in a response to OBSERVER ONLINE yesterday.

“The NHT's management is not of the view, shared by one union, that the changes will have a negative effect on a current job evaluation exercise being undertaken. In fact, where functions have been revised, these will be reviewed by the team of qualified consultants conducting the job evaluation exercise.

“All company policies and guidelines have been adhered to in instituting the changes,” added the Trust.

According to the management of the NHT, it has always enjoyed a respectful relationship with unions representing staff and continues to treat staff related matters with the greatest levels of professionalism while executing its management functions.

“The Trust's management remains committed to these values and as always, is open and available to discussion with staff and their union representatives,” said the management in its response.

But John Levy general secretary of the Union of Clerical Administrative and Supervisory Employees (UCASE) is adamant that the management of the Trust is not acting in good faith and is putting the employees at a disadvantage.

Levy said he received communication from the management last night and will respond today highlighting the breaches in protocol that the supervisors and managers are objecting to.

Arthur Hall