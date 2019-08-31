NHT to spend $40B in 2019/20 housing starts

KINGSTON, Jamaica — National Housing Trust (NHT) Chairman, Lennox Channer, says the agency's 2019/20 programmed expenditure of $40 billion, represents the largest ever in the entity's 43-year history.

Channer said that the sum is earmarked to initiate over 8,000 housing starts islandwide, adding to the 6,000 from 2018/19.

He was speaking at Friday's (August 30) ground-breaking ceremony for the NHT's $1.46 billion Twickenham Glades housing development in St Catherine.

Ground was broken by Prime Minister, Andrew Holness, who has portfolio responsibility for the NHT.

Channer said consequent on the over 8,000 housing targeted starts, including the 110 at Twickenham Glades, the NHT is making steady progress in achieving its target of developing 23,000 housing solutions by 2021.

He indicated that over 4,700 of these will be developed in St Catherine over the period.

Channer explained that the NHT's move to boost St Catherine's housing stock is in response to contributors' demands coupled with the parish's rapid development.

“The parish is the second most populous and the most rapidly growing, with large manufacturing and agricultural industries. Infrastructure development is not to be outdone, with the improvements to the Mandela Highway and other corridors leading into the parish, now in their final phases,” the NHT chairman said.

He contended that the parish's economic and infrastructural development “has made St Catherine an ideal place to live”.

“The NHT is well aware of this buzz taking place in St Catherine, so we are responding to (the housing demands) of our contributors (in the parish, as also) across Jamaica,” the chairman added.

Channer emphasised that the NHT is “working to make housing happen, as housing creates jobs and provides stable foundation for families”.

These, he added, are “critical pillars for any country's development”.