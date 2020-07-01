NIA welcomes Integrity Commission report on Petrojam
KINGSTON, Jamaica — National Integrity Action (NIA) says it welcomes the tabling in Parliament of two special reports of investigation into Petrojam, as well as the Second Annual Report (2019/2020) of the Integrity Commission.
“We note with satisfaction that the report was placed before Parliament within the time required by the Integrity Commission Act, and we also commend the professionalism of the Petrojam reports produced by the then director of investigations David Grey,” the NIA said in a statement today.
“The special reports provide evidence to confirm and extend damning allegations regarding Petrojam made during hearings before Parliamentary committees in 2018, as well as findings in the Auditor General's Report of December 2018. As such, acts of irregularity, impropriety, nepotism, cronyism, and corruption costing taxpayers many millions of dollars are documented in these reports.”
The NIA said it is now full time for action on recommendations made, “to demonstrate that high public officials are also subject to law, and thereby rekindle hope in the rule of law”.
It is therefore urging the Integrity Commission to state what action shall be taken in relation to the recommendations made in the special reports, and urged the Oversight Committee appointed by Parliament to review the work of the commission, and to begin its sittings as a matter of urgency.
