NIS being modernised

KINGSTON, Jamaica - The Ministry of Labour and Social Security has placed emphasis on modernising the National Insurance Scheme (NIS) as part of a move to increase productivity and efficiency.

“The scheme continues to provide financial protection to contributors and their families against loss of income arising from injury on the job, incapacity, retirement and the death of the insured,” Portfolio Minister Mike Henry said.

He was making his contribution to the 2020/21 Sectoral Debate in the House of Representatives Tuesday.

Henry noted that the vision at the ministry is to have all benefit applications online in order to increase accessibility and improve efficiency in service delivery to all clients.

“The economy is going digital and government must get on to the digital highway. We have started the process, utilising the skills of individuals trained under the Housing, Opportunity, Production and Employment (HOPE) Programme, and to date we have digitised approximately 118,000 files or 1.96 billion records,” Henry said.

He noted that last year it was announced that steps have been taken to automate the application and approval processes for funeral grants.

“The team continues to work on this initiative. The pilot is now complete and the funeral grant applications are being implemented islandwide. A new life certificate will also be introduced this year. It will be machine readable, more user friendly for the clients and will allow us to be more efficient,” Henry said.