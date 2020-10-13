NPSC urges parents to call in for help

KINGSTON, Jamaica — The National Parenting Support Commission, an agency of the Ministry of Education, Youth and Information, is encouraging parents to make use of the helplines for support as they navigate remote schooling and related COVID-19 issues.

Thirty six helplines were launched in April this year in collaboration with the United Nations Children's Fund (UNICEF), Victoria Mutual Foundation and Fight for Peace.

The commission said since being activated, the NPSC has received several reports from parents expressing difficulty coping amid the COVID-19 pandemic and the resumption of classes.

It said the frustration has been noticeable in a number of videos circulating in the social media space.

Chief executive officer at the commission, Kaysia Kerr said the NPSC is concerned that the frustrations could lead to abuse of children.

“Where you are finding a difficulty you could speak to us and let us see how best we can assist,” she appealed.

“We know there are parents who are also finding it difficult currently but let us see how we can come up with solutions because we do not want any child being unable to access education,” she explained.

The commission explained that the individuals operating the helplines will direct callers how to get additional assistance.

“The Ministry of Education really cares and we want to hear from you. We want to hear what the concerns are and together, we will find solutions,” said Kerr.

There are two helplines per parish, with the exception of Kingston, St James, St Ann, St Catherine and Clarendon which were given additional numbers.

The NPSC's mission is to assist parents develop the skills they need to raise and protect their children while encouraging a collaborative effort between home and school that parents and teachers may cooperate intelligently in the education of their children.

The established helplines are as follows:

NUMBERS PARISH SERVICE PROVIDER

876-560-9314 Westmoreland Digicel

876-788-5568 Westmoreland Flow

876-788-5371 Hanover Flow

876-560-9630 Hanover Digicel

876-560-9395 St James Digicel

876-788-5214 St James Flow

876-560-9336 St James Digicel

876-788-5276 St James Flow

876-560-9736 Trelawny Digicel

876-788-5382 Trelawny Flow

876-560-9399 St Ann Digicel

876-788-5468 St Ann Flow

876-788-5606 St Ann Flow

876-560-9634 St Ann Digicel

876-788-5196 St Mary Flow

876-560-9604 St Mary Digicel

876-560-9215 Portland Digicel

876-788-5323 Portland Flow

876-560-9269 St Thomas Digicel

876-788-5409 St Thomas Flow

876-560-9425 St Andrew Digicel

876-788-5417 St Andrew Flow

876-560-9656 Kingston Digicel

876-788-5460 Kingston Flow

876-560-9758 Kingston Digicel

876-788-5329 Kingston Flow

876-560-9289 St Catherine Digicel

876-788-5378 St Catherine Flow

876-560-9564 St Catherine Digicel

876-560-9209 Clarendon Digicel

876-788-5201 Clarendon Flow

876-560-9503 Clarendon Digicel

876-560-9176 Manchester Digicel

876-788-5427 Manchester Flow

876-788-5172 St Elizabeth Flow

876-560-9302 St Elizabeth Digicel