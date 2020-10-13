 NPSC urges parents to call in for help

NPSC urges parents to call in for help

Tuesday, October 13, 2020

KINGSTON, Jamaica — The National Parenting Support Commission, an agency of the Ministry of Education, Youth and Information, is encouraging parents to make use of the helplines for support as they navigate remote schooling and related COVID-19 issues.

Thirty six helplines were launched in April this year in collaboration with the United Nations Children's Fund (UNICEF), Victoria Mutual Foundation and Fight for Peace.

The commission said since being activated, the NPSC has received several reports from parents expressing difficulty coping amid the COVID-19 pandemic and the resumption of classes.

It said the frustration has been noticeable in a number of videos circulating in the social media space.

Chief executive officer at the commission, Kaysia Kerr said the NPSC is concerned that the frustrations could lead to abuse of children.                             

“Where you are finding a difficulty you could speak to us and let us see how best we can assist,” she appealed.

“We know there are parents who are also finding it difficult currently but let us see how we can come up with solutions because we do not want any child being unable to access education,” she explained.

The commission explained that the individuals operating the helplines will direct callers how to get additional assistance.

“The Ministry of Education really cares and we want to hear from you. We want to hear what the concerns are and together, we will find solutions,” said Kerr.

There are two helplines per parish, with the exception of Kingston, St James, St Ann, St Catherine and Clarendon which were given additional numbers.

The NPSC's mission is to assist parents develop the skills they need to raise and protect their children while encouraging a collaborative effort between home and school that parents and teachers may cooperate intelligently in the education of their children.

The established helplines are as follows:

NUMBERS                           PARISH SERVICE                               PROVIDER

876-560-9314                    Westmoreland                                     Digicel

876-788-5568                    Westmoreland                                      Flow

876-788-5371                    Hanover                                              Flow

876-560-9630                    Hanover                                             Digicel

876-560-9395                    St James                                            Digicel

876-788-5214                    St James                                             Flow

876-560-9336                    St James                                            Digicel

876-788-5276                    St James                                             Flow

876-560-9736                    Trelawny                                            Digicel

876-788-5382                    Trelawny                                             Flow

876-560-9399                    St Ann                                               Digicel

876-788-5468                    St Ann                                                 Flow

876-788-5606                    St Ann                                                 Flow

876-560-9634                    St Ann                                                Digicel

876-788-5196                    St Mary                                                Flow

876-560-9604                    St Mary                                               Digicel

876-560-9215                    Portland                                              Digicel

876-788-5323                    Portland                                               Flow

876-560-9269                    St Thomas                                           Digicel

876-788-5409                    St Thomas                                            Flow

876-560-9425                    St Andrew                                            Digicel

876-788-5417                    St Andrew                                             Flow

876-560-9656                    Kingston                                              Digicel

876-788-5460                    Kingston                                                Flow

876-560-9758                    Kingston                                              Digicel

876-788-5329                    Kingston                                                Flow

876-560-9289                    St Catherine                                         Digicel

876-788-5378                    St Catherine                                          Flow

876-560-9564                    St Catherine                                         Digicel

876-560-9209                    Clarendon                                             Digicel

876-788-5201                    Clarendon                                             Flow

876-560-9503                    Clarendon                                            Digicel

876-560-9176                    Manchester                                          Digicel

876-788-5427                    Manchester                                           Flow

876-788-5172                    St Elizabeth                                           Flow

876-560-9302                    St Elizabeth                                          Digicel

