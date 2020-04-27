NPTAJ condemns brutal attack on children
KINGSTON, Jamaica — The National Parent-Teacher Association of Jamaica (NPTAJ) has condemned Saturday's shooting in Craig Town, St Andrew which left two teenagers dead and five others injured, including a six-year-old.
Dead are 15-year-old Alan Thompson and 17-year-old Jevaughn Christie.
The NPTAJ said this follows another senseless murder/injury of two children in Barkers district in St Mary almost two weeks ago.
“We offer condolences and prayers to the families of all the victims, and call on all Jamaicans to pray for the full recovery of the injured children,” the association said.
“At a time when our country is facing a global pandemic and front-line workers are trying to keep our nation safe, when families are trying to maintain balance in their lives, there are individuals who dare to hurt our children — our leaders of tomorrow,” NPTAJ continued.
The association also called upon the security forces to leave no stone unturned in bringing the perpetrators to justice.
It also implored communities to support the police in their efforts.
Now you can read the Jamaica Observer ePaper anytime, anywhere. The Jamaica Observer ePaper is available to you at home or at work, and is the same edition as the printed copy available at http://bit.ly/epaperlive
ADVERTISEMENT
POST A COMMENT
HOUSE RULES
1. We welcome reader comments on the top stories of the day. Some comments may be republished on the website or in the newspaper ï¿½ email addresses will not be published.
2. Please understand that comments are moderated and it is not always possible to publish all that have been submitted. We will, however, try to publish comments that are representative of all received.
3. We ask that comments are civil and free of libellous or hateful material. Also please stick to the topic under discussion.
4. Please do not write in block capitals since this makes your comment hard to read.
5. Please don't use the comments to advertise. However, our advertising department can be more than accommodating if emailed: advertising@jamaicaobserver.com.
6. If readers wish to report offensive comments, suggest a correction or share a story then please email: community@jamaicaobserver.com.
7. Lastly, read our Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy