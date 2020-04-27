NPTAJ condemns brutal attack on children

KINGSTON, Jamaica — The National Parent-Teacher Association of Jamaica (NPTAJ) has condemned Saturday's shooting in Craig Town, St Andrew which left two teenagers dead and five others injured, including a six-year-old.

Dead are 15-year-old Alan Thompson and 17-year-old Jevaughn Christie.

The NPTAJ said this follows another senseless murder/injury of two children in Barkers district in St Mary almost two weeks ago.

“We offer condolences and prayers to the families of all the victims, and call on all Jamaicans to pray for the full recovery of the injured children,” the association said.

“At a time when our country is facing a global pandemic and front-line workers are trying to keep our nation safe, when families are trying to maintain balance in their lives, there are individuals who dare to hurt our children — our leaders of tomorrow,” NPTAJ continued.

The association also called upon the security forces to leave no stone unturned in bringing the perpetrators to justice.

It also implored communities to support the police in their efforts.