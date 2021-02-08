NPTAJ raises concerns about face-to-face classes, team sports amid COVID spike

KINGSTON, Jamaica — The National Parent-Teacher Association of Jamaica (NPTAJ) has called on the Government to review its decision on any further ongoing face-to-face classes, and to postpone any intention to reopen team sports.

NPTAJ's appeal follows a recent spike in the number of confirmed cases of COVID-19 across the island. Since Thursday, the island has recorded more than 1,000 new cases of the virus, pushing the tally to 17,298.

In a statement today, NPTAJ said its concern was further heightened given ongoing face-to-face classes, as well as plans to allow for team sports to recommence, and increased discussions on the organising of the boys' and girls' athletic championships.

“The NPTAJ wishes to state categorically that it is not in support of any Boys and Girls Athletic Championships being held this year.

“We too, share similar concerns on the issue of public transportation and the greater risk of transmission, as well as the greater risk of exposure to the virus in the education sector based on the comorbidities of students, teachers and/or their family members,” the statement added.

NPTAJ said its position on the matter has been expressed to the relevant authorities on previous occasions.

“We wish to reiterate that our Government should place greater focus on connectivity and devices for our students, to facilitate full engagement in the online environment,” the statement noted.

The association also reiterated its call for COVID-19 testing for all school staff (teachers, administrative and ancillary staff) and at least 50 per cent of students before contemplating face-to-face interactions.