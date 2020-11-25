NPTAJ troubled by crimes against children
KINGSTON, Jamaica — The National Parent-Teacher Association of Jamaica (NPTAJ) says it is deeply troubled by the continued undermining of societal values demonstrated by “acts of savagery”.
The NPTAJ's statement comes following the murders of 10-year-old Christina McFarlane, six-year-old Mishane McFarlane, and their 81-year-old grandmother, Iciline McFarlane, over the weekend.
“Our deepest condolences too to the family of young Oshane Banton from Lionel Town, Clarendon, who also lost his life a week earlier. To lose a child is never easy to bear, and the grief lasts a lifetime,” the NPTAJ said in a statement.
“The NPTAJ strongly condemns the ghastly actions of criminals' pernicious influence on our society, particularly on the most vulnerable -- our children and the elderly,” it added.
The group also said it is praying for the speedy recovery of five-year-old Mikele Allen, who was also recently mauled by dogs.
“We pray for the families' strength and comfort in this very trying time, and encourage our communities to rally around them as best we can,” the NPTAJ said.
“Parents, guardians, communities, we implore you to speak up, speak out to the authorities whenever you see actions that will/can hurt/harm our children, as together we must be actively committed to keeping our children safe,” it said.
“We appeal to the security forces to do everything in their power, to leave no stone unturned in their investigations, to swiftly bring the perpetrators to justice.”
Now you can read the Jamaica Observer ePaper anytime, anywhere. The Jamaica Observer ePaper is available to you at home or at work, and is the same edition as the printed copy available at http://bit.ly/epaper-login
ADVERTISEMENT
POST A COMMENT
HOUSE RULES
1. We welcome reader comments on the top stories of the day. Some comments may be republished on the website or in the newspaper ï¿½ email addresses will not be published.
2. Please understand that comments are moderated and it is not always possible to publish all that have been submitted. We will, however, try to publish comments that are representative of all received.
3. We ask that comments are civil and free of libellous or hateful material. Also please stick to the topic under discussion.
4. Please do not write in block capitals since this makes your comment hard to read.
5. Please don't use the comments to advertise. However, our advertising department can be more than accommodating if emailed: advertising@jamaicaobserver.com.
6. If readers wish to report offensive comments, suggest a correction or share a story then please email: community@jamaicaobserver.com.
7. Lastly, read our Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy