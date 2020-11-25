NPTAJ troubled by crimes against children

KINGSTON, Jamaica — The National Parent-Teacher Association of Jamaica (NPTAJ) says it is deeply troubled by the continued undermining of societal values demonstrated by “acts of savagery”.

The NPTAJ's statement comes following the murders of 10-year-old Christina McFarlane, six-year-old Mishane McFarlane, and their 81-year-old grandmother, Iciline McFarlane, over the weekend.

“Our deepest condolences too to the family of young Oshane Banton from Lionel Town, Clarendon, who also lost his life a week earlier. To lose a child is never easy to bear, and the grief lasts a lifetime,” the NPTAJ said in a statement.

“The NPTAJ strongly condemns the ghastly actions of criminals' pernicious influence on our society, particularly on the most vulnerable -- our children and the elderly,” it added.

The group also said it is praying for the speedy recovery of five-year-old Mikele Allen, who was also recently mauled by dogs.

“We pray for the families' strength and comfort in this very trying time, and encourage our communities to rally around them as best we can,” the NPTAJ said.

“Parents, guardians, communities, we implore you to speak up, speak out to the authorities whenever you see actions that will/can hurt/harm our children, as together we must be actively committed to keeping our children safe,” it said.

“We appeal to the security forces to do everything in their power, to leave no stone unturned in their investigations, to swiftly bring the perpetrators to justice.”