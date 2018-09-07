NRSC urges greater caution on roads as child fatalities increase

KINGSTON, Jamaica — The National Road Safety Council (NRSC) says it is particularly concerned about the high numbers of children who have died in road fatalities so far this year and is urging motorists to slow down.

There have been 231 road fatalities up to September 5, which is very close to the 235 fatalities recorded in 2017, noted NRSC.

The council's Executive Director Paula Fletcher said for the period January 1 to September 5, the number of children (ages 0 – 18) killed on the road, which is a total of 17, has already surpassed the 13 fatalities for the same period last year.

Meanwhile, NRSC in a statement Wednesday welcomed the increased police presence on the nation's roads.

“The NRSC congratulates the police commissioner and the minister of national security for enforcing the law and ensuring discipline on our roads, through the newly-formed Public Safety and Traffic Enforcement Branch,” said Fletcher.

“This is a timely prelude to the implementation of the upcoming new Road Traffic Act. We see more police officers engaged with the motoring public. This is a positive development.

“However, the public must play its part. We urge motorists to reduce their speed, particularly in school zones. Parents, teachers and school administrators should be aware that a child hit by a car traveling at 30 km per hour may survive - but at 50 km per hour that child will certainly be killed. We urge all our stakeholders to ensure safety on the roads for our young citizens by identifying safe routes and instilling best practices,” Fletcher continued.

NRSC stressed that adherence to the rules of the road is critical at this time.

“We urge all road users to take personal responsibility for their behaviour. This includes driving within the speed limit, overtaking carefully, and avoiding distractions from electronic devices, notably the cell phone while driving or walking. The use of seat belts in the front and back of vehicles and the wearing of helmets by motorcyclists and pillion passengers are required by law,” urged the executive director.

The NRSC is imploring Jamaicans to put safety first when out on the roads, as the cost in terms of grief and suffering, as well as the monetary cost to individuals, families and the nation, is incalculable.