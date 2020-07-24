NSWMA get 20 new trucks
KINGSTON, Jamaica— The National Solid Waste Management Authority (NSWMA), yesterday, received 20 new trucks to help improve garbage collection across the island.
The trucks were handed over by Prime Minister Andrew Holness during a ceremony at Jamaica House.
During his presentation the Prime Minister said the Government has been making capital investments in equipment that will improve service delivery and build the capacity of the NSWMA.
“It is important to note that in the last four years, 63 [trucks] have been added,” he said.
“It is a major achievement and the Government is serious about enhancing the service,” he added.
Minister of Local Government and Community Development, Desmond McKenzie, said the trucks will be distributed across the island, to strengthen collection and transportation of solid waste.
St James, Clarendon, the Corporate Area and the Municipality of Portmore will receive two trucks each to deal with the increasing demand for garbage collection, with the other parishes to receive one unit each. The remaining trucks will be used for commercial collection.
McKenzie said that the company that supplied the trucks will be providing training to the drivers to ensure that they are properly operated and maintained.
Minister of Finance and the Public Service, Dr Nigel Clarke, for his part, said that the Government, through investment in the acquisition of additional garbage trucks, is signaling support “for radical improvement in waste management and garbage collection”.
Chairman of the NSWMA, Dennis Chung, said the leadership and staff of the agency welcome the new units.
He said that “a lack of reliable trucks has been one of the biggest challenges facing the entity”, noting that the boost to the fleet will improve garbage collection throughout the country.
The NSWMA provides solid waste management services across the island in order to safeguard public health, while helping to create an environment that is healthy and aesthetically pleasing for residents and visitors to enjoy.
