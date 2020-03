NSWMA head meets with workers at Retirement Disposal site

ST JAMES, Jamaica— Executive Director of the National Solid WasteManagement Authority(NSWMA) Audley Gordon, is scheduled to this morning meet with people who sort solid waste at theRetirement Disposal Sitein St James.

According to the NSWMA, in light of the threat of COVID19 and the types of solid waste that may be transported to thedisposal site, such as usedtissue,dust masks and diapers, Gordon will be speaking with the people at thefacilityto reach a mutually beneficial agreement so thatCOVID 19 will not spread toneighbouring communities.