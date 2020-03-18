NSWMA head meets with workers at Retirement Disposal site

ST JAMES, Jamaica— Executive Director of the National Solid Waste Management Authority (NSWMA) Audley Gordon, is scheduled to this morning meet with people who sort solid waste at the Retirement Disposal Site in St James.

According to the NSWMA, in light of the threat of COVID19 and the types of solid waste that may be transported to the disposal site, such as used tissue, dust masks and diapers, Gordon will be speaking with the people at the facility to reach a mutually beneficial agreement so that COVID 19 will not spread to neighbouring communities.