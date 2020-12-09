NSWMA to do late night collections
KINGSTON, Jamaica— The National Solid Waste Management Authority (NSWMA) is implementing late night operations across the island during the holiday season, to ensure clean public spaces.
Addressing the House of Representatives yesterday, Minister of Local Government and Rural Development, Desmond McKenzie, said the move is part of measures to handle the anticipated increase in waste during Christmas into the New Year.
He added that disposal sites across the island are open 24 hours a day to facilitate the new measures.
“They are employing additional sweepers and they are making sure all the areas, the public spaces across the country, are adequately swept and the garbage collected and taken to the disposal site,” McKenzie said.
“The entity will be putting on additional trucks and they have been doing so, taking into consideration the impact the rains have had on the collection of garbage over the last couple of weeks,” he added.
McKenzie further noted that the NSWMA will be working closely with the municipal corporations and the police to ensure that Jamaica remains clean going into the New Year.
