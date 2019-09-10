NSWMA truck rolls down ravine in Manchester
MANCHESTER, Jamaica — There were no reported injuries but plenty of drama on the weekend when a dumper truck operated by the National Solid Waste Management Authority which was parked on the side of the Winston Jones Highway in Manchester ended up rolling down a steep slope.
The runaway truck smashed through a guard rail and seemed destined to hit a house before it was halted by a tree. Wrecker crews toiled through Monday before eventually removing the truck early Tuesday morning.
