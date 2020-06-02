NSWMA urges Jamaicans to join campaign against illegal dumping

KINGSTON, Jamaica— The National Solid Waste Management Authority (NSWMA) is calling on all Jamaicans to join the campaign against illegal dumping, particularly on National Solid Waste Day, June 6.

The day, which will be observed under the theme 'SOLID: Stamp Out Littering and Illegal Dumping', forms part of National Environmental Awareness Week which began yesterday, June 1, and ends on June 8.

“We want to bring the attention of the country to illegal dumping as we attack this economically devastating monster. We want to get the conversation going at the community level where people see this not as something that is being done by the NSWMA, but as a duty they have to protect the environment and to keep their communities clean,” Executive Director of the NSWMA, Audley Gordon, said.

“It is possible to have a clean Jamaica. It is possible to have clean communities. It is possible to have clean parks and clean open lots. It is possible for persons to not dump illegally. It is possible for us to just take our discarded items to a landfill, pay the tipping fee and get it done responsibly,” he added.

NSWMA said due to the current COVID-19 pandemic its activities for the day have been limited to electronic communication and engagement with the public.

On June 5, the day before National Solid Waste Day, the authority said it will conduct a live outside broadcast from its head office, where portfolio minister, Desmond McKenzie, the authority's board of directors and regional operations managers will join in discussion about the costly matter of illegal dumping.