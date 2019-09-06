NWA: Traffic restrictions for Spanish Town Road on Sunday
KINGSTON, Jamaica — The National Works Agency (NWA) is advising that access to Spanish Town Road from Marcus Garvey Drive will be restricted for a few hours on Sunday.
NWA said this is to facilitate the relocation of Jamaica Public Service poles between Chesterfield Drive and the Majestic Gardens.
Communication and Customer Services Manager, Stephen Shaw said as a result motorists will not be able to access Portia Simpson Miller Square from Marcus Garvey Drive during the nine-hour period from 8:00 am to 5:00 pm on Sunday.
He said the poles are being relocated to achieve the proper width of the ground-level road which will take motorists from Marcus Garvey Drive to Portia Simpson Miller Square. All ground level driving surfaces in the vicinity of the overpasses at Portia Simpson Miller Square are currently prepared for the first layer of asphalt, an activity scheduled for the upcoming week.
During the period of restriction, Shaw said motorists may continue to access Spanish Town Road via Chesterfield Drive or use other suitable alternative routes including East Avenue. Access to the higher overpass, which takes vehicular traffic from Marcus Garvey Drive towards Hagley Park Road will not be affected by the planned activity.
