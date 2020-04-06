NWA adjusts opening hours for Junction Road, St Mary
ST MARY, Jamaica— The National Works Agency (NWA) says the travel restrictions along a section of the Junction Road in St Mary have been adjusted to accommodate motorists needing to travel earlier in light of the current 8:00 pm to 6:00 am daily islandwide curfew.
CEO of the NWA, Everton Hunter, said effective Monday, the road will be reopened at 3:00 pm daily.
The NWA said this is an hour earlier than the previous 4:00 pm reopening time. The road section will continue to be closed to vehicular traffic at 9:00 am each day.
The agency also noted that activities on the project will be suspended on Good Friday, April 10 as well as Saturday, April 11 and Sunday, April 12 and as such the roadway will be opened to motorists continuously over the three-day period.
Road works are scheduled to restart on Monday, April 13 between 9:00 am – 3:00 pm. The new six-hour travel restriction will remain in place until the end of April.
The NWA is reminding motorists that the Richmond to Highgate roadway remains closed and advised them to go through Allepo, Marlborough and Zion Hill when travelling during the period when the Junction Road is closed.
