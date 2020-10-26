NWA announces emergency numbers

KINGSTON, Jamaica — In light of the incidents of heavy flooding and landslides due to heavy rain across the island over the weekend, the National Works Agency (NWA) has announced a list of mobile numbers which the public can use to report emergencies.

In a tweet today, the agency said people may contact its operations centre via the following numbers:

876-886-7182 Digicel

876-886-7364 Digicel

876-926-5831 Flow

876-968-0621 Flow