NWA begins $100m pre-hurricane drain cleaning

KINGSTON, Jamaica — The National Works Agency (NWA) has initiated a $100-million islandwide drain-cleaning under the Government of Jamaica's pre-hurricane mitigation programme, which will include de-bushing and hauling out rubble from channels.

The NWA said several parishes have already started the drain cleaning process and programmes are currently being finalised to treat with other locations.

The cleaning activities under the programme are set to continue over the next few weeks.

The GoJ's pre-hurricane mitigation programme is the first of three routine drain-cleaning activities, which the NWA reportedly undertakes during each calendar year.

The agency said it will again carry out maintenance works on sections of the island's drain network during the next six months as well as after the hurricane season ends.