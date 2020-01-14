ONLINE READERS COMMENT: NWA bungling creating chaos in Manor Park
Dear Editor,
I am convinced that the National Works Agency, as overseers of the road construction, is bereft of thinkers.
To solve the problem of motorists crossing two lanes on exiting the Total Service Station in Manor Park to go north, they have decided to construct a median. But instead of stopping just above that particular exit, they, by excavation, are intending to go beyond the northernmost exit. It therefore means all traffic exiting Manor Park will have to go down to the Olivier Road intersection and make a U-turn to proceed north.
Our original suggestion was, on exiting the northernmost access point at Upper Manor Park, one would have sufficient space to merge into the right lane in order to use the filter an' go bout wi bizness.
Making a U-turn at the traffic light won't be a seamless procedure for most vehicles and could involve some reversing. What will this result in but total chaos? Such ridiculous planning are performances better suited in the big circus and predictable will not enhance smooth traffic flow in the area.
Ralston Nunes
