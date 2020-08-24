NWA clearing blocked roads
KINGSTON, Jamaica — The National Works Agency (NWA) says teams have been deployed to clear roads which have been blocked as a result of heavy rainfall across the island.
In a series of tweets, the NWA said several roads in western Jamaica including Torrington to Pennycooke, Macfield, Ginger Hill (Washfoot Gully) have all been blocked as a result of landslides.
The agency said it was working to reopen roads in Mavis Bank and Guava Ridge, St Andrew and Windsor Forrest, Trinityville and Bath in St Thomas.
Teams are also in Trout Hall, Clarendon as well as Kent Village, St Catherine.
In light of the situation, the NWA has urged motorists to exercise caution while travelling.
Now you can read the Jamaica Observer ePaper anytime, anywhere. The Jamaica Observer ePaper is available to you at home or at work, and is the same edition as the printed copy available at http://bit.ly/epaper-login
ADVERTISEMENT
POST A COMMENT
HOUSE RULES
1. We welcome reader comments on the top stories of the day. Some comments may be republished on the website or in the newspaper ï¿½ email addresses will not be published.
2. Please understand that comments are moderated and it is not always possible to publish all that have been submitted. We will, however, try to publish comments that are representative of all received.
3. We ask that comments are civil and free of libellous or hateful material. Also please stick to the topic under discussion.
4. Please do not write in block capitals since this makes your comment hard to read.
5. Please don't use the comments to advertise. However, our advertising department can be more than accommodating if emailed: advertising@jamaicaobserver.com.
6. If readers wish to report offensive comments, suggest a correction or share a story then please email: community@jamaicaobserver.com.
7. Lastly, read our Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy