NWA clearing blocked roads

KINGSTON, Jamaica — The National Works Agency (NWA) says teams have been deployed to clear roads which have been blocked as a result of heavy rainfall across the island.

In a series of tweets, the NWA said several roads in western Jamaica including Torrington to Pennycooke, Macfield, Ginger Hill (Washfoot Gully) have all been blocked as a result of landslides.

The agency said it was working to reopen roads in Mavis Bank and Guava Ridge, St Andrew and Windsor Forrest, Trinityville and Bath in St Thomas.

Teams are also in Trout Hall, Clarendon as well as Kent Village, St Catherine.

In light of the situation, the NWA has urged motorists to exercise caution while travelling.