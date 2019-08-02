NWA completes $2m drainage grating repairs in Morant Bay

KINGSTON, Jamaica — The National Works Agency (NWA) says it is now completing works under a substantial drain grating replacement exercise in Morant Bay, St Thomas. The activities, which commenced in mid-July, were concentrated on treating with defective gratings along Queen Street in the township, the NWA said in a release.

The works, which are valued at some $2 million, saw the replacement of approximately 15 faulty gratings along the major roadway, according to NWA Senior Communications Officer, Ramona Lawson. The project, which also involved some drain cleaning works, should improve drainage in Morant Bay as well as access to business establishments, Lawson said.

The plan is to treat with other locations in the town as part of future works. The activities are being implemented under the larger $27-million southeast region drainage improvement programme. Similar works are being carried out in thirteen other locations in St Catherine, Kingston and St Andrew, the NWA said.