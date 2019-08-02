NWA completes $2m drainage grating repairs in Morant Bay
KINGSTON, Jamaica — The National Works Agency (NWA) says it is now completing works under a substantial drain grating replacement exercise in Morant Bay, St Thomas. The activities, which commenced in mid-July, were concentrated on treating with defective gratings along Queen Street in the township, the NWA said in a release.
The works, which are valued at some $2 million, saw the replacement of approximately 15 faulty gratings along the major roadway, according to NWA Senior Communications Officer, Ramona Lawson. The project, which also involved some drain cleaning works, should improve drainage in Morant Bay as well as access to business establishments, Lawson said.
The plan is to treat with other locations in the town as part of future works. The activities are being implemented under the larger $27-million southeast region drainage improvement programme. Similar works are being carried out in thirteen other locations in St Catherine, Kingston and St Andrew, the NWA said.
Now you can read the Jamaica Observer ePaper anytime, anywhere. The Jamaica Observer ePaper is available to you at home or at work, and is the same edition as the printed copy available at http://bit.ly/epaperlive
ADVERTISEMENT
POST A COMMENT
HOUSE RULES
1. We welcome reader comments on the top stories of the day. Some comments may be republished on the website or in the newspaper ï¿½ email addresses will not be published.
2. Please understand that comments are moderated and it is not always possible to publish all that have been submitted. We will, however, try to publish comments that are representative of all received.
3. We ask that comments are civil and free of libellous or hateful material. Also please stick to the topic under discussion.
4. Please do not write in block capitals since this makes your comment hard to read.
5. Please don't use the comments to advertise. However, our advertising department can be more than accommodating if emailed: advertising@jamaicaobserver.com.
6. If readers wish to report offensive comments, suggest a correction or share a story then please email: community@jamaicaobserver.com.
7. Lastly, read our Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy