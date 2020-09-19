NWA completes three road projects in western Jamaica, one pending
KINGSTON, Jamaica — The National Works Agency (NWA) has provided a list of road works in the western end of the island which it has either completed or is close to completing.
Among them are the roads leading to the Green Island and St Simon primary schools in Hanover; the stretch from Hampden to Adelphi; and North Gully in Green Pond.
The roads leading to the Hanover schools were done at a cost of $10.4 million, the NWA said. The scope of works included road resurfacing and repairs to drainage infrastructure.
The North Gully works were completed at a cost of $10 million.
Among the works carried out there were: construction of gully walls and inverts to increase the carrying capacity at that section of the gully and prevent erosion of both residential and commercial properties situated along the structure.
In St James, meanwhile, the agency said work on the Hampden to Adelphi roadway, which commenced in June, is far advanced.
The project, which is being done at a cost of $22.7 million, includes resurfacing of the roadway, significant drainage improvement, construction of a curb culvert and repair of a U-drain.
