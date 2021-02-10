NWA halts works on a section of Southern Coastal Highway due to extortionists

KINGSTON, Jamaica — The National Works Agency (NWA) has halted activities on a section of the Southern Coastal Highway Improvement Project (SCHIP), which is being implemented in St Andrew, St Thomas and Portland.

The agency said the decision was taken to suspend works along the Georgia to Cedar Valley leg of the project, on the weekend, following threats received from what appears to be extortionists who are demanding bi-weekly advances if the project is to continue.

It said the demands were made by way of a handwritten letter, neither the source or authors of which were declared. The NWA said the work site was closed even while critical wall construction and revetment protection works were in progress along the badly-deteriorated roadway.

The matter was reported to the police who are carrying out investigations, the NWA said.

The agency noted that the works to be completed along the 15 kilometre-long Georgia to Cedar Valley contract package is very valuable. It explained that the roadway is earmarked for extensive reconstruction and improvement including a new pavement, the upgrading of existing drainage features and the construction of new ones including culverts; the installation of shoulders in more rural areas and new kerb and gutter and sidewalks in built-up areas.