NWA lists more roadways affected by weekend rains

KINGSTON, Jamaica — The National Works Agency (NWA) says roadways in several parishes remain impassable following heavy rains on the weekend, even as the agency dispatches teams to clear other road sections.

NWA said there were numerous reports of blockages and inundation across the island, as well as single lane access in some areas.

Earlier the police listed four affected corridors and advised motorists to use alternate routes.

Read: Bog Walk Gorge, Gordon Town Rd still impassable — police

Among the corridors that are currently impassable are the Bog Walk Gorge in St Catherine, a section of the Gordon Town roadway, the Woodford to Maryland road and the roadway through Silver Hill Gap in St Andrew. NWA said the Bethel to Whiteford roadway in St Thomas is also being affected by a breakaway that has left the roadway at Mount Vernon impassable.

Manager of Communication and Customer Services at the NWA, Stephen Shaw says that teams have been dispatched to clear landslides along several roadways in St Catherine to include Bellfield to Planters, Bog Walk to Santa Maria and Bartons to Ginger Ridge.



In St Andrew, a major landslide along the Irish Town Road is also being cleared, while over in St Thomas, the roadways from Llandewey to Windsor Forest to Cedar Valley and the main road from Yallahs to Morant Bay that is severely scoured and affected by washed down silt is being cleared and temporarily restored.

Shaw said that assessments continue across all parishes as the NWA seeks to identify and clear to, at least single lane access, roadways that have been affected. He urged motorists and all road users to remain vigilant while using the roadways, as the rains are projected to continue and failures and surface damages are likely to happen or reoccur over the next few days.