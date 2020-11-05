NWA mobilises work teams to clear roadways affected by rainfall

KINGSTON, Jamaica — The National Works Agency (NWA) says it has mobilised teams to clear roadways in St Catherine that were affected by rainfall last night.

According to the agency, a section of the Bog Walk Gorge, as well as a section of the Vanity Fair to Guys Hill roadway, which were affected by landslips and fallen boulders, are now being cleared.

It said reports of blockages along the Bartons to Ginger Ridge roadway are also being investigated.

Meanwhile, in St Thomas, the NWA said the water has receded from roadways that were affected by flooding yesterday and teams are currently working to clear affected roadways of silt and debris. These roadways include the Albion roadway, Morant Bay to Port Morant, Pleasant Hill to Hectors River, Bath to Hordley and Hordley to Haining, the agency said.

In addition, in Portland, landslips are being cleared at Alligator Church Bridge to Bellview and at Clear Spring, while a NWA team has also been mobilised to remove fallen rocks at Blue Hole in the parish.

The NWA also urged motorists to exercise caution while using the roadways, and to be cognisant that surface conditions may have deteriorated during rainfall over the last couple weeks.