NWA monitoring several roadways impacted by rainfall
KINGSTON, Jamaica — The National Works Agency (NWA) is warning motorists that driving conditions along several roadways may become an issue as the country continues to experience persistent rainfall.
NWA communication and customer services manager Stephen Shaw said there have so far been reports of flooding, landslides, fallen trees and rock falls along roadways in St Andrew and St Thomas.
He said he expects these incidences to increase as the island continues to be affected by the inclement weather.
The agency said it is currently involved in a joint operation with the Jamaica Fire Brigade in responding to a situation in Shooters Hill, St Andrew where an embankment has fallen onto a dwelling house.
Read: House swept away in Shooters Hill landslide
It said the Bull Bay main road, also in St Andrew has been rendered impassable at a few points due to flooding, more notably in the 7 Miles and 10 Miles areas. Motorists are encouraged to avoid using the corridor at this time.
Meanwhile, landslides and fallen trees are also affecting movement along the roadway to Hagley Gap, Mahogany Vale and Penlyne Castle in St Thomas.
The agency said it is therefore not safe at this time for motorists to attempt accessing Trinityville using the temporary detour at Font Hill Crossing as the area is severely flooded.
Now you can read the Jamaica Observer ePaper anytime, anywhere. The Jamaica Observer ePaper is available to you at home or at work, and is the same edition as the printed copy available at http://bit.ly/epaper-login
ADVERTISEMENT
POST A COMMENT
HOUSE RULES
1. We welcome reader comments on the top stories of the day. Some comments may be republished on the website or in the newspaper ï¿½ email addresses will not be published.
2. Please understand that comments are moderated and it is not always possible to publish all that have been submitted. We will, however, try to publish comments that are representative of all received.
3. We ask that comments are civil and free of libellous or hateful material. Also please stick to the topic under discussion.
4. Please do not write in block capitals since this makes your comment hard to read.
5. Please don't use the comments to advertise. However, our advertising department can be more than accommodating if emailed: advertising@jamaicaobserver.com.
6. If readers wish to report offensive comments, suggest a correction or share a story then please email: community@jamaicaobserver.com.
7. Lastly, read our Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy