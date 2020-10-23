NWA monitoring several roadways impacted by rainfall

KINGSTON, Jamaica — The National Works Agency (NWA) is warning motorists that driving conditions along several roadways may become an issue as the country continues to experience persistent rainfall.

NWA communication and customer services manager Stephen Shaw said there have so far been reports of flooding, landslides, fallen trees and rock falls along roadways in St Andrew and St Thomas.

He said he expects these incidences to increase as the island continues to be affected by the inclement weather.

The agency said it is currently involved in a joint operation with the Jamaica Fire Brigade in responding to a situation in Shooters Hill, St Andrew where an embankment has fallen onto a dwelling house.

Read: House swept away in Shooters Hill landslide

It said the Bull Bay main road, also in St Andrew has been rendered impassable at a few points due to flooding, more notably in the 7 Miles and 10 Miles areas. Motorists are encouraged to avoid using the corridor at this time.

Meanwhile, landslides and fallen trees are also affecting movement along the roadway to Hagley Gap, Mahogany Vale and Penlyne Castle in St Thomas.

The agency said it is therefore not safe at this time for motorists to attempt accessing Trinityville using the temporary detour at Font Hill Crossing as the area is severely flooded.