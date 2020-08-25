NWA reopens several blocked roads, others to undergo temporary restoration

KINGSTON, Jamaica— The National Works Agency (NWA) says access was today re-established along several roads across the island which were impacted by recent flooding and landslides.

In a statement, NWA Communications Manager Stephen Shaw, said flood damage assessment is underway on several roadways.

In some instances, he said, temporary restoration works will be required for the NWA to safely reopen some roadways.

“Such works will have to be done at Bito and Dallas Castle in St Andrew to reconnect both communities to the main road as vehicles are still unable to access either area.

Meanwhile the NWA urged motorists to exercise extreme caution when using the Windsor Forest to Mahogany Vale road in St Thomas.

The agency extended the warning to all roads that have been impacted either by landslides or flooding over the past few days, noting that some continue to be impacted by falling debris.

Operators of small units using the Tombstone to Luana main road in St Elizabeth are also being cautioned against crossing the section at Middle Quarters as the location is currently flooded.

The agency said a similar situation exists on the road from Torrington to Galloway in Westmoreland.